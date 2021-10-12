Power ministry asks states to use unallocated power, not sell it outside at higher price

The Ministry of Power on Monday requested all states and Union Territories to use unallocated power only to supply electricity to its consumers in the State and not impose load shedding or sell it in power exchanges at higher prices. This came amid reports of possible power disruptions in some states due to coal shortage.

The ministry said in a memorandum, "It has been brought to the notice of Ministry of Power that some States are not supplying power to their consumers and imposing load shedding. At the same time, they are also selling power in the power exchange at a high price." "The States have therefore been requested to use the unallocated power for supplying electricity to the consumers of the State," the power ministry said in its memo.

The Ministry also acknowledged the fact that at present, the demand for coal-based power plants has increased. So, to maintain the continuous flow of power in every state, the ministry in its memorandum said, "In case of surplus power, States are requested to intimate so that this power can be reallocated to other needy States." As per the guidelines for allocation of power, 15% power from the Central Generating Stations (CGS) is kept under "unallocated power" which is allocated by the Central Government to the needy States to meet the requirement of power of the consumers.

Some Chief Ministers from across the country have flagged the power crisis that might arise in their respective states due to coal shortage in power generation plants. These states include Delhi, Punjab and Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

