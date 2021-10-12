Left Menu

Delhiites should pitch in to bring down pollution in city: Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 12:34 IST
Delhiites should pitch in to bring down pollution in city: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged Delhiites to help bring down pollution in the city by giving up vehicle use once in a week and turning off engines of vehicles at red lights.

He also noted that pollution caused locally was in safe limit but stubble burning in other states was increasing it.

''I have been tweeting air quality data for the past one month. It shows pollution has started increasing because neighboring states did not help their farmers who are forced to burn paddy straw stubble,'' he said.

The chief minister said that it is high time that Delhiites took responsibility to bring pollution down.

It is necessary that every individual takes responsibility and contributes to the three measures including the 'Red Light On Vehicle Off' campaign starting from October 18, to at least reduce pollution generated locally, he said.

Experts say keeping vehicle engines off at red lights could save Rs 250 crore and reduce pollution by 13-20 percent, he said.

He also urged people to use public transport or carpool to avoid the use of their own vehicle at least once a week. People should also become eyes and ears of the Delhi government by reporting incidents of pollution like garbage burning so that it could be checked, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021