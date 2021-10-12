One more terrorist killed by security forces in ongoing encounter in J-K's Shopian
One more unidentified terrorist has been killed in an encounter at Feeripora area in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, said Kashmir Zone police on Tuesday.
- Country:
- India
One more unidentified terrorist has been killed in an encounter at Feeripora area in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, said Kashmir Zone police on Tuesday. The total number of terrorists killed in the encounter increased to two. The operation is underway and further details are awaited, it added.
Earlier in the morning today, the encounter broke between the security forces and terrorists in the Feeripora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian. "Encounter has started at Feeripora area of Shopian. Police and Security Forces are on the job," the Kashmir Zone police tweeted. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir Zone
- Kashmir
- Shopian
- Feeripora
ALSO READ
Bike rally sets off on World Tourism Day to promote tourist destinations in Jammu
Man run over by train in Jammu
Bharat Bandh: Rallies, demonstrations in Jammu to demand repeal of three agri laws
BSF recovers huge cache of arms, narcotics, fake currency from international border in Jammu
BSF recovers huge cache of arms, narcotics from IB in Jammu