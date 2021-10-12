Left Menu

Consider reopening of schools, Anganwadis: Delhi child rights' panel writes to Lt Governor Baijal

Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairperson Anurag Kundu wrote to Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal requesting him to consider their submissions for schools and Anganwadis reopening citing serious learning loss among students.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
"'Learning Loss: The pandemic has caused serious learning losses for children of all grades. For example, 17% more grade I students could not read letters in 2020-23, compared to 2019-20, according to the Annual Status of Education Report 2021 by Pratham Education Foundation," it said. "This is true not just for primary grades but for senior grades too. 80% of childrenaged 14-18 years report lower learning levels compared to when schools were open. 92%of children on average have lost one specific language ability compared to the previousyears," added the letter by Kundu.

Kundu in his letter also requested Baijal, with respect to the opening of the schools and aganwadis, the random testing of students/children and school/Anganwadi staff to ensure the infection spread, if any, is immediately identified and contained. Earlier in September, the Delhi government said that no student will be forced to come to schools and that consent of parents will be mandatory for children to return to schools and if they don't allow, students won't be forced or considered absent.

Earlier on September 1, adhering to COVID-19 protocols, schools in Delhi reopened for students of 9 to 12 standards. (ANI)

