Left Menu

U.N.'s Carney calls for multilateral development banks to up climate ambition

The world's multilateral development banks need to "up their ambition" in terms of the financing provided for climate-related projects, United Nations climate envoy Mark Carney said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 14:02 IST
U.N.'s Carney calls for multilateral development banks to up climate ambition
Image Credit: Flickr

The world's multilateral development banks need to "up their ambition" in terms of the financing provided for climate-related projects, United Nations climate envoy Mark Carney said on Tuesday. Speaking in a podcast with Reuters BreakingViews editor Rob Cox, Carney said groups such as the World Bank and other development finance institutions should focus on backing investments that can be scaled up to $100 billion a year.

"In climate finance, if something's not going to scale to 100 billion a year in the medium term, it's not interesting, it's niche; that's how big the numbers are," Carney said. "So I think the MDBs need to be thinking in those terms, designing programs that are scalable, that can reach those levels."

Looking ahead to the next round of global climate talks in Glasgow in November, Carney said the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), a group of financial institutions working to reduce emissions, would unveil a plan to help. "(We) will be making some explicit proposals for that and hopefully we'll get traction with it."

On Monday, GFANZ issued a separate call to action for governments to enact a suite of policy changes the group said would help accelerate the world's transition to a low-carbon economy. The comments follow criticism from some quarters that development finance institutions have not done enough to help encourage more private sector capital to be deployed in the fight against climate change, particularly in poorer countries.

Earlier this year, BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink called for the World Bank and International Monetary Fund to be reformed so they would provide more first-loss capital to help bring down the cost of financing for private investors. In a recent interview for the Reuters Impact conference, however, International Finance Corporation Managing Director Makhtar Diop said MDBs were "pushing as hard as they can" and were fit for purpose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021