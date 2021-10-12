Macron says France to have mini nuclear reactor, green hydrogen plants by 2030
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that by 2030 France must be a leader in carbon-free power production, and will build one small modular reactor as well as two megafactories for the production of green hydrogen by then.
"We must be a leader in green hydrogen by 2030," Macron said in a speech.
Macron said that Europe will never have enough renewable energy capacity to produce sufficient green hydrogen for mobility and that France's nuclear plants are a major asset for producing green hydrogen via electrolysis.
