EU seeking to ensure gas supply to Ukraine, Commission says

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said reverse flows could come from Slovakia, which since September 2014 has had a special interconnection point with Ukraine. "The Commission, together with Ukrainian experts, is exploring, right now, different scenarios to secure sufficient supply for Ukraine," von der Leyen said in a statement alongside Ukraine's president.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 15:09 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The European Union is looking at different ways to ensure Ukraine has a steady supply of natural gas this winter and is not exposed to any reduction in Russian output, the bloc's chief executive said on Tuesday. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said reverse flows could come from Slovakia, which since September 2014 has had a special interconnection point with Ukraine.

"The Commission, together with Ukrainian experts, is exploring, right now, different scenarios to secure sufficient supply for Ukraine," von der Leyen said in a statement alongside Ukraine's president. "We will also work closely with you ... to increase gas supply capacity coming from member states of the European Union. And this also includes the option of working on arrangements to reverse the flow of an additional gas pipeline from Slovakia," she said.

