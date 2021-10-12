India allows power plants to blend imported coal with local grade
Asia's third-largest economy is facing large-scale outages as several power plants have low coal inventories amid a sharp spike in global energy prices. So far power plants that use local coal import little.
India on Tuesday allowed power producers to expedite imports of coal to use for up to 10% of blends with the domestic grade to meet increased power demand in a move that could push up already high global prices. Asia's third-largest economy is facing large-scale outages as several power plants have low coal inventories amid a sharp spike in global energy prices.
So far power plants that use local coal import little. The note said supply from state-run Coal India Ltd is not commensurate with the surge in electricity consumption, leading to a change in government policy on coal imports.
India's power demand has been rising with the revival of the economy after the lifting of COVID 19-induced restrictions.
