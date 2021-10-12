TAFE rolls out nation-wide service campaign for tractors

Chennai, Oct 12 (PTI): Tractor manufacturer TAFE Ltd (Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd) has unveiled nationwide tractor service campaign towards reducing the cost of maintenance ensuring hassle-free cultivation season for the farming community, the city-based company said on Tuesday.

The 'Massey Service Utsav' would provide best in class service in over 1,500 authorised workshop under the guidance of over 3,000 well trained mechanics across the country, a company statement said here.

The October-November period is normally peak for farmers across the country with the harvesting of Kharif crops and sowing of Rabi crops, thereby creating a very high demand for tractors among the farmers.

''With Massey Service Utsav, TAFE aims to connect with customers to prepare their tractor for the season, offer special service who have not been able to visit authorised workshop in last 12 months...'', the statement said.

TAFE hopes to help farmers prepare for the key harvest and sowing season for a bountiful harvest and prosperous festive season ahead, it said. During the service utsav, TAFE has planned to reach out to over 10 lakh customers across the country, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)