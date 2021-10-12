Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 15:34 IST
MYSUN bags 140-MW solar power projects in UP
Rooftop solar firm MYSUN has bagged 140-megawatt (MW) open-access solar power projects from the Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corp Ltd (UPPTCL), according to a company statement.

''MYSUN, India's leading distributed solar company, has been allocated 140-MW solar projects under the captive/open access mode by the Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (UPPTCL),'' the company said in a statement.

The allocation process saw active participation from most of the large solar developers from all over the country, the firm added.

It will promote the use of solar energy in Uttar Pradesh for large industries and corporations.

The latest round of allocation saw connectivity approvals being granted for central, western and eastern parts of UP. Overall, about 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of grid sub-station capacity was put up for allocation. MYSUN will develop these projects across multiple districts primarily in parts of the western Uttar Pradesh.

MYSUN founder and CEO Gagan Vermani said in the statement, ''The allocation of this 140 MW is a commitment from our side to provide clean, reliable and affordable solar power to large energy consumers like industries, data centers, corporate parks and builders in Uttar Pradesh..'' Under its recently launched asset vehicle MYSUN+, the company is expanding its presence across states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and the national capital region The company is already in early-stage development of more than 220 MW of projects under the captive/ open access mechanisms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

