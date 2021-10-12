Left Menu

EU wants energy independence for Ukraine, Commission says

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 15:34 IST
EU wants energy independence for Ukraine, Commission says
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Slovakia is willing to secure gas supply for Ukraine and the European Union is also looking into a strategic natural gas reserve but the long-term goal is energy independence for both the bloc and Ukraine, the EU's chief executive said on Tuesday.

"Gas supply security would include a reverse flow if necessary from the European Union, for example, Slovakia, which is willing to step up," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference alongside Ukraine's president, adding that another option was a strategic reserve.

"Overall, what we are working on together ... is independence; energy independence is vital for Ukraine and for the European Union," she said, calling for more investment in renewable energy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021