Approval to Covaxin for children aged between 2-18 years awaited after evaluation of data

After the evaluation of data Covaxin is yet to get approval by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for children between 2-18 years old, according to official sources.

Bharat Biotech, the manufacturer of Covaxin, has submitted data for clinical trials in the age group of 2-18 years to Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

The data has been thoroughly reviewed by the CDSCO and Subject Experts Committee and has provided their positive recommendations. (ANI)

