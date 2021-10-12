Left Menu

Germany's wpd firm to invest $578 mln in wind-park in N.Macedonia

Reuters | Sarajevo | Updated: 12-10-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 16:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
German developer of wind and solar parks wpd will invest 500 million euros ($578 million) to build a 400 megawatt (MW) wind-park in North Macedonia, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said on Monday.

The Virovi wind park has been declared by the government a stretegic project, which will help the transition of the coal-dominated power generation in the Balkan country to green resources, Zaev said.

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

