Germany's wpd firm to invest $578 mln in wind-park in N.Macedonia
Reuters | Sarajevo | Updated: 12-10-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 16:10 IST
- Country:
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
German developer of wind and solar parks wpd will invest 500 million euros ($578 million) to build a 400 megawatt (MW) wind-park in North Macedonia, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said on Monday.
The Virovi wind park has been declared by the government a stretegic project, which will help the transition of the coal-dominated power generation in the Balkan country to green resources, Zaev said.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
World News Roundup: EU no longer agrees on Balkan membership guarantee, diplomats say; Blending chalk and cheese: assembling a government for Germany and more
EU no longer agrees on Balkan membership guarantee, diplomats say
FACTBOX-Status of Balkan hopefuls' EU membership bids
Bosnia envoy urges EU to show the Balkans that Europe cares
EU top diplomat says Bulgaria should be more flexible on EU expansion to Western Balkans