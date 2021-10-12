Delhi: Vegetable prices up by 25 pc; wholesalers blame rains, fuel price hike

The major reasons for the rising prices of vegetables in Delhi according to wholesalers are rainfall and an increase in fuel prices. Adil Khan, the chairperson of the Azadpur agricultural produce market, said, "Generally, after the rainy season, the prices of vegetables increase. But this time the situation is a bit different. The way prices of fuel are increasing is causing problems. The vegetables that come to Delhi comes from other states. And from Azadpur mandi it is supplied to NCR and North India. So, due to the increase in the price of diesel, the price has been increased by 15 percent."

"So, the impact is shown on vegetables and fruits. The price which has increased due to the rainy season will decrease with time, but I think the price which has increased due to diesel will decrease when the central government will reduce the fuel prices," said Khan. "The situation at Azadpur mandi is that they have to buy vegetables from far off places as crops in neighbouring states have been spoiled due to rain. When new crops come, the prices of vegetables will decrease. Certainly, by the end of this month, there will be a decrease in the prices of vegetables. Generally, the prices of vegetables after monsoon increase by 10-15% and decrease after new crops come. But this time it has increased by 25% because of soaring fuel prices," added Khan.

Mahesh, a wholesaler at Okhla Mandi said, "Earlier the price of tomatoes was Rs 10-20 Rs in the wholesale market, but now it is Rs 40. The reason is an increase in rain in Maharashtra and Karnataka where all crops got damaged. That is why the prices have increased." "An increase in fuel prices is also one of the reasons, but the main reason for the increase in vegetable prices is rain. The work is less in comparison to earlier. We don't have much work. Goods are selling but not as they used to. People don't have money. After Covid, everyone is at loss. A person who used to buy 1kg tomatoes, now buys 250 gms. People are consuming less as the prices have increased," he added.

Abdul Rasheed, another wholesaler at Okhla Mandi said, "There is inflation. Consumption is less. The goods that come to the market are less. Prices of fuel are increasing. It directly affects the cost of goods. There is no income. Goods are not selling. Everyone is worried be it consumers or be it, sellers. Business is finished". Abrar Ahmed, a wholesaler at Okhla Mandi said, "The price of Ridged Gourd (Tori) is 20-30 rupees per kg. Earlier we used to get it at 12-14 rupees. We used to sell it at 15-16 rupees and earn 1-2 rupees from it. Today the price is 30 rupees. So, if we tell the price as 40 rupees to any customer, they refuse to buy it."

"It's not only vegetables that are expensive. There is inflation on everything be it oil, cereal," said Ahmed. Mohammad Yameen, a wholesaler at Okhla Mandi said, "15 days ago, the price of onion was 20-25 rupees per kg. Today the price is 30-35 rupees kg. One reason for the price increase is rain. The crops are damaged due to rain in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Haryana. Another reason increased cost of transport. Customers are coming, but fewer goods are selling."

Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 104.44 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 93.17. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 110.41 while diesel costs Rs 101.03. (ANI)

