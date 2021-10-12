Pakistani terrorist arrested from Delhi's Laxmi Nagar; had been living in India for over a decade: DCP Special cell

The Deputy Commissioner of Police Special Cell Pramod Kushwaha on Tuesday informed that the Pakistani terrorist who was arrested from Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area has been living in the country for more than a decade using Indian identity. Addressing the media persons here, Kushwaha said: "One Pakistani national Mohd Asraf was arrested by Delhi Police Special cell, yesterday. He has been in India for more than a decade using Indian identity. Initial probe revealed his involvement as sleeper cell, orchestrating subversive activities."

The landlord of the arrested Pakistani terrorist told ANI that they will cooperate with the police in the investigation. "He (arrested Pakistani national) lived here for 6 months. My father got his Aadhar Card made for documentation. After he left, we were not in touch with him...If needed, we will cooperate with the police," Uzaib, landlord of terrorist Mohd Asraf told ANI.

The Delhi Police Special Cell foiled a big terror plan with the arrest of a Pakistani terrorist from Laxmi Nagar and seized an AK-47 rifle from his possession. As per information shared by the police, the accused was living with a fake ID of an Indian national and had obtained the Indian identity cards through forged documents.

Apart from an AK-47 rifle with one extra magazine and 60 rounds, the police seized one hand grenade and two sophisticated pistols with 50 rounds. The accused, identified as Mohd Asraf, has been booked under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Act, Arms Act, and other provisions. He was a big part of the Sleeper Cell.

Asraf is a resident of Narowal in Pakistan's Punjab province. A search has been conducted at his present address at Ramesh Park in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar. He was apprehended by the police around 9.20 pm on Monday. (ANI)

