Want to build new Kerala, aiming to give 20 lakh jobs: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that he wants to build a new Kerala and aiming to give 20 lakh jobs.
Speaking at an event, Vijayan said, "We want to build a new Kerala. We are aiming to give 20 lakh jobs and formulated a comprehensive project. The state government is trying to create an atmosphere where people want to work across the country along with abroad. We want to provide them get such opportunities."
He added, "The state government is also taking steps to collaborate with global companies to bring employment opportunities for youth. We also urge companies to bring more investment to Kerala, promoting the state's tourism, health, and higher education sector." (ANI)
