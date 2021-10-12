Flight movements affected due to lighting system at Durga Puja pandal in West Bengal's South Dumdum
Flight movements have been affected due to the lighting system at Sreebhumi Durga Puja Pandal in West Bengal's South Dumdum, informed airport sources on Tuesday.
ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 12-10-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 18:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Flight movements have been affected due to the lighting system at Sreebhumi Durga Puja Pandal in West Bengal's South Dumdum, informed airport sources on Tuesday. According to sources, pilots from three different flights lodged complaints with Kolkata ATC in this regard on Monday.
ATC has already informed Kolkata Airport Authority, they added. Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
3 killed in small plane crash in southern West Virginia
Australia's New South Wales reports lowest local COVID cases in over a month
Golf-Westwood fears he may have played his last Ryder Cup match
Israeli troops kill 5 Palestinians in West Bank gunbattles
Bharat Bandh: Traffic hit on UP-Delhi border, some western UP towns also affected