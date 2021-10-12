Left Menu

Flight movements affected due to lighting system at Durga Puja pandal in West Bengal's South Dumdum

Flight movements have been affected due to the lighting system at Sreebhumi Durga Puja Pandal in West Bengal's South Dumdum, informed airport sources on Tuesday.

Sreebhumi Durga Puja Pandal in West Bengal's South Dumdum. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
Flight movements have been affected due to the lighting system at Sreebhumi Durga Puja Pandal in West Bengal's South Dumdum, informed airport sources on Tuesday. According to sources, pilots from three different flights lodged complaints with Kolkata ATC in this regard on Monday.

ATC has already informed Kolkata Airport Authority, they added. Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

