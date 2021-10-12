Coal supply issue: 4 out of 27 power generation units currently shut in Maharashtra, says Nitin Raut

Amid reports of coal shortage in the country, Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut has said that four out of 27 power generation units are currently shut in the state and added that no load shedding will be there due to coal crisis. Speaking at a press conference on this matter, Raut said, "Despite the coal crisis, we have tried to supply electricity to our citizens. Even after the deficiency of coal in the state, only four out of 27 power generation units are currently shut."

"As a minister, I can guarantee that there will be no load shedding due to the coal crisis," Raut said. Amid the reports of power crisis due to coal shortage in the country, Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that the shortage of fossil fuel was triggered due to rains causing an increase in its international prices.

He further explained that imported coal power plants were either shut for 15-20 days or were producing very less, putting pressure on domestic coal. In an exclusive interview with ANI, the Union Minister said, "Due to rains, there was coal shortage, causing an increase in international prices- from Rs 60 per tonne to Rs 190 per tonne.

Subsequently, imported coal power plants are either shut for 15-20 days or producing very less. This put pressure on domestic coal." "We have continued our supply, even continued in the past despite dues. We are requesting them (states) to increase stock...There won't be a coal shortage," he assured.

He further stated that on Monday the Ministry of Coal supplied the highest ever quantity of coal at 1.94 million tonnes. (ANI)

