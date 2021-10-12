Left Menu

Coal supply issue: 4 out of 27 power generation units currently shut in Maharashtra, says Nitin Raut

Amid reports of coal shortage in the country, Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut has said that four out of 27 power generation units are currently shut in the state and added that no load shedding will be there due to coal crisis.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-10-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 18:21 IST
Coal supply issue: 4 out of 27 power generation units currently shut in Maharashtra, says Nitin Raut
Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid reports of coal shortage in the country, Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut has said that four out of 27 power generation units are currently shut in the state and added that no load shedding will be there due to coal crisis. Speaking at a press conference on this matter, Raut said, "Despite the coal crisis, we have tried to supply electricity to our citizens. Even after the deficiency of coal in the state, only four out of 27 power generation units are currently shut."

"As a minister, I can guarantee that there will be no load shedding due to the coal crisis," Raut said. Amid the reports of power crisis due to coal shortage in the country, Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that the shortage of fossil fuel was triggered due to rains causing an increase in its international prices.

He further explained that imported coal power plants were either shut for 15-20 days or were producing very less, putting pressure on domestic coal. In an exclusive interview with ANI, the Union Minister said, "Due to rains, there was coal shortage, causing an increase in international prices- from Rs 60 per tonne to Rs 190 per tonne.

Subsequently, imported coal power plants are either shut for 15-20 days or producing very less. This put pressure on domestic coal." "We have continued our supply, even continued in the past despite dues. We are requesting them (states) to increase stock...There won't be a coal shortage," he assured.

He further stated that on Monday the Ministry of Coal supplied the highest ever quantity of coal at 1.94 million tonnes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021