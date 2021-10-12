BJP hunger strike in Latur: 2 fall ill, 21 shave their heads

Two people taking part in the BJP's 72-hour hunger strike in Latur in Maharashtra had to be admitted in a hospital on Tuesday after their health showed some deterioration and they fell unconscious, while 21 of the 127 at the site indulged in head shaving to get the state government to take notice of their demands.

The protest started on Monday against the exclusion of Latur from the list of areas where farmers affected by crop loss due to recent heavy rains in Marathwada were to be given financial aid.

''The health of two farmers, Kashinath Garibe from Devani and Murlidhar Suryavanshi from Madansuri, deteriorated and they had to be hospitalised. More than 7,000 farmers are at the site of the protest to show solidarity,'' said former minister Sambhajirao Patil Nilangekar.

