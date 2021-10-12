Delay in forest, environment nods halts operations in CCL projects

Delays in forest and environment clearances to some eight coal projects and a washery of the Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) in this mineral-rich bet of Jharkhand has resulted in operations in these coal-mines coming to a standstill for several months.

This in turn has caused caused significant production losses to CCL, General Manager, Barka-Sayal area of CCL, Amresh Singh said.

Central Coalfields Ltd is an arm of PSU Coal India Ltd (CIL) that accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic dry-fuel production.

There are five coal areas of CCL in Ramgarh district with a number of coal projects producing coal for steel as well as power plants of the country which include Barka-Sayal, Kuju, Argada, Rajrappa and Charhi, the official said adding Charhi has three coal projects in Ramgarh district.

Ramgarh is one of the high volume coal producing districts of the state from where coal is being despatched to steel and power plants of the country.

Singh said Bhurkunda project of the area has been closed for last one year in absence of environmental consents, while Saunda-D project also has been closed for one year in absence of land clearance for mining.

The official said these 8 coal projects in the district which remain shut could produce nearly 1 lakh tonne of coal per month and added that Bhurkunda, Saunda-D, Sirka, Kuju, Pundi, Pindra, Kedla underground project and Sarubera mines are closed due to lack of environmental clearances and land hurdles.

Ironically the Central government has asked state-owned CIL to augment the coal supply to power producers to 1.55-1.6 million tonnes (MT) per day around the Durga Puja period, and to further scale it to 1.7 MT per day after October 20.

The development assumes significance in the wake of the power plants grappling with coal shortages in the country at a time when the festival season has already begun.