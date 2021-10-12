Investors' wealth jump over Rs 6.09 lakh cr in four days

Equity investors became richer by Rs 6,09,840.74 crore in four days of a market rally, where the benchmarks reached their new closing highs on Tuesday.

Rising for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, the BSE 30-share benchmark index jumped 148.53 points or 0.25 per cent to its fresh closing peak of 60,284.31.

In four days, the benchmark has rallied 1,094.58 points.

During this time, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped Rs 6,09,840.74 crore to reach its record high of Rs 2,68,30,387.79 crore on Tuesday.

''Equity markets opened on a subdued note and witnessed volatility in-line with weak global cues. However, in the late hour indices witnessed some buying interest and ended the session in the green near day's high but high crude oil prices and a weak rupee capped gains,'' said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Titan was the biggest gainer, rallying over 5 per cent, followed by Bajaj Auto, SBI, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle India, and ITC.

In contrast, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, and TCS were among the laggards.

In the broader market, the midcap and smallcap indices gained up to 0.65 per cent.

