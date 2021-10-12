World Court sides mostly with Somalia in waters dispute with Kenya
12-10-2021
The United Nations' top court on Tuesday ruled largely in favour of Somalia in its dispute with Kenya, setting a sea boundary in part of the Indian Ocean believed to be rich in oil and gas.
