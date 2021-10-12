Algeria says it is meeting gas commitments to Europe, news agency reports
Algeria's energy minister said on Tuesday the North African country was fulfilling its contractual obligations for supplying natural gas to Europe, the state news agency reported.
Mohamed Arkab said Algeria now supplied Spain with 8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas and would raise the volume to 10.6 bcm in December with the expansion of the Medgaz pipeline.
