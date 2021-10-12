Left Menu

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 12-10-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 21:54 IST
Petrol price touches record high at Rs 99.91 a litre in Meghalaya; Congress demands action
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The price of petrol on Tuesday hit its all-time high in Meghalaya at Rs 99.91 per litre while that of diesel also reached Rs 92.35 a litre, according to retailers.

The price of petrol increased from Rs 69.44 per litre in March 2020 to Rs 88 in January this year in the North-eastern state. It has increased by at least 50 paise per litre every day in the past one week, as per official data.

As the price of petrol is 9 paise short of Rs 100 a litre in Meghalaya, the opposition Congress said the hike in fuel prices is increasing the cost of essential commodities.

''What is more shocking is the refusal of the state government to acknowledge the impact of this hike on the common man," senior Congress leader Ampareen Lyngdoh told PTI.

She claimed that the price of cooking gas has also reached its all-time high of Rs 1000 in some areas.

"The government at the Centre and the state have once again failed to contain price rise of petrol and diesel," Lyndoh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

