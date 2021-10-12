Left Menu

UGC extends date of applicability of PhD as mandatory qualification for direct recruitment of assistant professors

The University Grants Commission (UGC), in view of the COVID-19 pandemic has decided to extend the date of applicability of Ph.D. as a mandatory qualification for direct recruitment of Assistant Professors in Departments of Universities from July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2023.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 22:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The University Grants Commission (UGC), in view of the COVID-19 pandemic has decided to extend the date of applicability of Ph.D. as a mandatory qualification for direct recruitment of Assistant Professors in Departments of Universities from July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2023. "University Grant Commission the apex body of Higher Education has made an amendment in the UGC (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and Other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education), Regulation, 2018 regarding clause 3.10 that stipulates that the Ph.D. degree shall be a mandatory qualification for direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in Department of the Universities w.e.f. July 1, 2023," UGC said in the statement.

UGC further said that this amendment shall be known as UGC (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and Other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education), Amendment Regulation, 2021. "This amendment has been published in Part - III, Section- 4 of Gazette of India (Extraordinary) each in Hindi and English which can be downloaded from the official websites," UGC stated. (ANI)

