India achieved target of 149 gigawatt of renewable energy, will achieve 450 gigawatt by 2030: MoS Bhagwanth Khuba

Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Bhagwanth Khuba on Tuesday said that India has achieved the target of 149 gigawatts of renewable energy and it will achieve the target of 450 gigawatts by 2030. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a target of 175-gigawatt renewable energy by 2022. We have already achieved the target of 149-gigawatt and the rest is under tendering and implementation. We will achieve 450 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030. I am sure that we will achieve more than 450 gigawatts of renewable energy including solar, hydro, offshore wind, onshore wind etc," he said.

The government plans to achieve 175GW of renewable energy capacity by 2022 as part of its climate commitments. He said that India has a lot of potential in petrochemicals and plastic.

"Since last 7 years, we have supplied fertilizers to the states as per requirement. PM Modi has opened Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET) institutes all over India," he added. He also said that efforts were being made to implements the Prime Minister's mission of Hydrogen mission which was announced in the last year's Union budget.

"I am sure that we will become world leaders in Hydrogen energy. We can fulfil our demands as well as export hydrogen to the whole world," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 announced the National Hydrogen Mission with an aim to make India a hub for the production and export of green hydrogen.

Addressing the nation on 75th Independence Day, the Prime Minister took a pledge to make India energy independent before completing 100 years of independence. (ANI)

