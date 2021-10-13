Left Menu

U.S., Russia agree to further talks over embassies dispute -State Dept

U.S. and Russian officials agreed to another round of discussions to attempt to resolve a dispute over the size and functioning of their embassies, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said, adding that Tuesday's talks were "useful." "There has been open discussion.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-10-2021 00:38 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 00:37 IST
U.S., Russia agree to further talks over embassies dispute -State Dept
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. and Russian officials agreed to another round of discussions to attempt to resolve a dispute over the size and functioning of their embassies, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said, adding that Tuesday's talks were "useful."

"There has been open discussion. Her meetings have been useful," Price said of U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland's meeting in Moscow with Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. He said the U.S. stance on the staffing of its missions remains firm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
2
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland
3
Russia says Gazprom has begun using gas stockpiles to stabilise market

Russia says Gazprom has begun using gas stockpiles to stabilise market

 Russian Federation
4
WHO advisory group recommends COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised people

WHO advisory group recommends COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised pe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021