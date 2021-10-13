Left Menu

Govt engaging with states, UTs to implement 'export hub initiative' in all districts: Patel

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-10-2021 01:13 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 01:05 IST
Govt engaging with states, UTs to implement 'export hub initiative' in all districts: Patel
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@AnupriyaSPatel)
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Anupriya Singh Patel on Tuesday said the government was engaging with states and union territories to implement the export hub (DEH) initiative in all districts of the country to tap the export potential of agriculture and industrial products.

Jammu and Kashmir is heading towards a new era of prosperity and is witnessing a wave of positive change, with the government taking several reformative measures for socio-economic development, besides empowering the people of the UT, the minister of state for commerce and industry said.

''To tap the export potential of agricultural and industrial products, the government is engaging with states and union territories to implement the districts as export hub (DEH) initiative in all districts of the country,'' she said while concluding her two-day-long visit to Rajouri district as part of the central government's public outreach programme.

She further informed that under the DEH initiative, district export promotion committees have been constituted in most of the districts, and products and services with export potential have been identified.

''The scheme will go a long way in ushering in an era of socio-economic development of the region and for catering to the aspirations of people and it will also provide impetus to micro, small, medium and larger enterprises,'' she added.

Patel informed that an industrial land bank has been established and 6,000 acres of land acquired.

''Under this new industrial policy, 4.50 lakh unemployed youth would be provided employment,'' the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
2
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland
3
Russia says Gazprom has begun using gas stockpiles to stabilise market

Russia says Gazprom has begun using gas stockpiles to stabilise market

 Russian Federation
4
WHO advisory group recommends COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised people

WHO advisory group recommends COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised pe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021