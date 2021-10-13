U.S. Senate Democrat asks Facebook CEO to retain documents
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-10-2021 02:19 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 02:19 IST
- Country:
- United States
Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell on Tuesday called on Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg to preserve all documents related to testimony from company whistleblower Frances Haugen last week.
"The testimony ... raises significant concerns about whether Facebook has misled the public, federal regulators, and this committee," Cantwell, a Democrat, said.
