Britain will engage fully, constructively with EU over N.Ireland proposals -minister

Britain will engage fully and constructively with the European Union over its proposals to ease the transit of goods to Northern Ireland, Conservative Party co-chairman Oliver Dowden said on Wednesday. "The government as a whole will engage fully, constructively with these proposals," Dowden told Sky News.

He said the government would wait to see the EU's proposals in full but called the steps that he had read about so far "welcome". "We will we will look at them and engage properly with them," he said.

