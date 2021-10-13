Left Menu

Narrow escape for 2 families after building collapses in Bengaluru

Two families had a narrow escape when the safety wall and foundation of a building in which they were living collapsed, at Mahalakshmi Layout Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Vrushabavathi here, said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 13-10-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 12:05 IST
Visual of building with collapsed foundation and safety wall (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Two families had a narrow escape when the safety wall and foundation of a building in which they were living collapsed, at Mahalakshmi Layout Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Vrushabavathi here, said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. As soon as the families heard the sound of the collapse and felt the tremors, they left the building, stated the BBMP.

"The building's safety wall and foundation collapsed at 10 pm on Tuesday night," informed BBMP. So far, no casualties or injuries have been reported, added the BBMP.

The BBMP has started the demolishing of the building on Wednesday. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA of Mahalakshmi layout constituency K. Gopalaiah visited the spot along with BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

