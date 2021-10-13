Unidentified body found at Mumbra creek in Maharashtra

The body of an unidentified man was found in Retibunder creek near Visarjan Ghat number 1 opposite Mumbra Bypass Road in Maharashtra. Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), along with Mumbra Police officials and fire brigade reached the site earlier today.

The body was then handed over to Mumbra Police. An ADR (Accidental Death Report) case has been registered and the body has been sent for postmortem. (ANI)

