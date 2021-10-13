Left Menu

No separate SoPs for festivals like Chhath, Diwali: Govt sources

There are no separate standard operating procedures (SoP) for specific festivals, even for Chhath, and the existing policy to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will continue, stated government sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 14:31 IST
No separate SoPs for festivals like Chhath, Diwali: Govt sources
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Pragya Kaushika There are no separate standard operating procedures (SoP) for specific festivals, even for Chhath, and the existing policy to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will continue, stated government sources.

Responding to concerns raised by Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who urged the Centre to issue SoPs ahead of Chhath and Diwali, the government sources said there are SoPs in place already and that there is no need for fresh SoPs. Sisodia has urged the Centre to issue SoPs for Chhath soon after consulting health experts.

"As health is a state subject, we had already issued SoPs related to COVID protocols. Every state decides for itself like whether RT-PCR is mandatory on airport arrival or not. We don't interfere. We have SoPs in place and they are sufficient," stated a government source. While cautioning the country during festival season regarding COVID-19 cases, government sources said that there will be no third wave if the people of the country decide. Sources stated that India has managed well so far and the government is concerned that the situation should not deteriorate during festival season.

"We should know COVID has not left us yet. We are concerned that the situation won't deteriorate from this. To prevent the third wave, the responsibility lies on people of this country," stated the source. Many in the BJP however believe that Sisodia has deliberately raked up the issue of Chhath and SoPs as the party has been protesting against restrictions on Chhath Puja celebrations. Administering caution, the government, however, is trying to avoid any political duel over Chhath Puja celebrations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
3
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021