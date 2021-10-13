Left Menu

Kremlin says Gazprom gas supplies to Europe are at their maximum levels

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-10-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 14:42 IST
The Kremlin on Wednesday said Russian gas giant Gazprom was sticking to its contractual obligations and that gas supplies to Europe had increased to their maximum possible levels.

"Nothing can be delivered beyond the contracts," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "How? For free? It is a matter of negotiating with Gazprom."

