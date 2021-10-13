Left Menu

Maharashtra Cabinet announces Rs 10,000 cr package for farmers affected by floods

The Maharashtra government, in a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, announced a package of Rs 10,000 crore for the farmers affected by heavy rains and floods in the state.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Maharashtra government, in a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, announced a package of Rs 10,000 crore for the farmers affected by heavy rains and floods in the state. "Heavy floods from June to October due to torrential rains have resulted in damaged crops on over 55 lakh hectares of farmland. Therefore the State Cabinet has announced financial assistance of Rs 10,000 crores to the farmers affected by this natural calamity," tweeted the Chief Minister's Office of Maharashtra.

The assistance of Rs 10,000/hectare has been announced for agriculture, Rs 15,000/hectare for horticulture & Rs 25,000/hectare for perennial crops. The aid is to be provided up to a limit of 2 hectares of land. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and Minister Ashok Chavan made the announcement in the cabinet meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

