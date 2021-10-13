Left Menu

J-K: LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates 6 Hi-Tech multipurpose video walls in Katra

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday inaugurated 6 Hi-Tech multipurpose video walls at the prominent locations on the track of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB ) in Katra on the occasion of Durga Ashtami, informed Office of Lieutenant Governor.

ANI | Katra (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-10-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 16:43 IST
J-K: LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates 6 Hi-Tech multipurpose video walls in Katra
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha in Katra. (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday inaugurated 6 Hi-Tech multipurpose video walls at the prominent locations on the track of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB ) in Katra on the occasion of Durga Ashtami, informed Office of Lieutenant Governor. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Today paid obeisance at the Holy Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji on the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami; Inaugurated 6 Hi-Tech multipurpose video walls at prominent locations on the track of SMVDSB for live aarti, real-time information for the convenience of devotees."

Sinha added, "On this auspicious day of Navratri, prayed for the peace and prosperity of Union Territory. All the citizens are working unitedly for the progress of the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory. I wish everyone a very Happy Ashtami, Mahanavami, and the upcoming Dussehra." Also known as Sharad Navratri, the occasion is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil. The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami. The festival of Navratri will be observed from October 7 till October 15. This year Ashtami falls on October 13 while Dashami is on October 15. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
4
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021