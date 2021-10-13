Putin says Russia ready to discuss additional action on gas market
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-10-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 17:06 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday electric power shortages were behind the gas price rise in Europe, and that Moscow was ready to discuss additional action, saying that there needed to be agreement on how to balance energy markets.
Putin said the gas market was neither balanced nor predictable, particularly in Europe, but said that Russia was meeting its contractual obligations to supply gas there.
