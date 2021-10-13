Russia striving to be carbon neutral no later than 2060, says Putin

Russia, the world's fourth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, will strive to be carbon neutral no later than 2060, President Vladimir Putin said at an energy conference in Moscow on Wednesday.

Putin expects hydrogen, ammonia, and natural gas to play a larger role in the energy mix in the coming years and said Russia was ready for dialogue to seek ways to tackle climate change.

