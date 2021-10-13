Left Menu

Russia striving to be carbon neutral no later than 2060, says Putin

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-10-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 17:13 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Russia, the world's fourth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, will strive to be carbon neutral no later than 2060, President Vladimir Putin said at an energy conference in Moscow on Wednesday.

Putin expects hydrogen, ammonia, and natural gas to play a larger role in the energy mix in the coming years and said Russia was ready for dialogue to seek ways to tackle climate change.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

