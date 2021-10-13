Russia striving to be carbon neutral no later than 2060, says Putin
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-10-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 17:13 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia, the world's fourth-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, will strive to be carbon neutral no later than 2060, President Vladimir Putin said at an energy conference in Moscow on Wednesday.
Putin expects hydrogen, ammonia, and natural gas to play a larger role in the energy mix in the coming years and said Russia was ready for dialogue to seek ways to tackle climate change.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Russia
- Vladimir Putin
- Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iran's Eslami in Moscow for nuclear cooperation talks -report
Moscow office of Group IB cybersecurity firm searched by police - company
Moscow to host Afghanistan talks on Oct. 20
Moscow invites Taliban to Afghanistan talks on Oct. 20
COLUMN-Europe's gas crisis comes at perfect moment for Moscow: Peter Apps