Idea that Russia uses energy as a weapon is nonsense, says Putin
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-10-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 17:29 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Suggestions that Russia is using energy as a weapon are nonsense, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, pointing to the Soviet Union's continued supply of gas to Europe during the Cold War, when relations were at an all-time low.
Putin said Russia was increasing its supplies to Europe at a time when other producers were reducing theirs and said Russia was ready to increase gas supplies further in line with requests.
Putin added that Russia would increase gas transit via Ukraine this year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Soviet Union's
- Ukraine
- Putin
- Russia
- Cold War
- Europe
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hungary, Ukraine summon ambassadors over Russian gas supply deal spat
Hungary, Ukraine summon ambassadors over Russian gas supply deal spat
Ukraine, Hungary summon ambassadors over Russian gas deal
Ukraine marks 80th anniversary of mass shootings in Kyiv's Babyn Yar
Ukraine offers healthcare, online schooling to residents in annexed Crimea