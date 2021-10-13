Left Menu

Russia's Gazprom losing out from no spot market sales, says Putin

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-10-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 17:42 IST
Russian gas giant Gazprom is losing out from not selling gas on the spot market, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Putin, speaking at an energy conference in Moscow, said the rise in gas prices in Asia had led to gas outflows from Europe.

