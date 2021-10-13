17 workers stung by bees hospitalised
Sixteen women and one man were attacked by a swarm of bees while clearing bushes in a village near here on Wednesday, police said.
According to the police, the 17 engaged in cleaning the spot at Navanaickkenpalayam village accidentally disturbed a hive and the swarm attacked them. They had to be hospitalized, the police said.
