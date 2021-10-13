Russia has agreed to second gas pipeline to China, via Mongolia, says Putin
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-10-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 18:06 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia has agreed in principle to building a second gas pipeline to China via Mongolia, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
Speaking at an energy conference in Moscow, Putin said Russia was ready to provide more gas to Europe if requested, emphatically rejecting the suggestion that Moscow was squeezing supplies for political motives.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hungary summons Ukrainian ambassador over Russian gas supply deal criticism - foreign ministry
Hungary summons Ukrainian ambassador over Russian gas supply deal spat
U.S. extradites convicted Russian hacker to Russia -RIA
U.S. deports convicted Russian hacker to Russia -TASS
Russia reports record 852 daily deaths from COVID-19