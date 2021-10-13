Mexico's president says proposed electricity reform does not violate U.S.-Canada trade deal
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday a proposed legal shake-up to prioritize a state-run company in the electricity sector would not violate a trade deal with the United States and Canada.
The trade deal that replaced NAFTA was designed to ensure free trade and investment by private companies within North America.
