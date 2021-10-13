Left Menu

Coal dispatch to power plants will be further increased: Pralhad Joshi

Amid the ongoing concerns regarding the coal supply in the country, Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Wednesdy expressed happiness over the increase in the supply of coal to thermal power plants from all sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 18:18 IST
Coal dispatch to power plants will be further increased: Pralhad Joshi
Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the ongoing concerns regarding the coal supply in the country, Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Wednesdy expressed happiness over the increase in the supply of coal to thermal power plants from all sources. Taking to Twitter, the Minister has said that cumulative coal supplies including that from Coal India Ltd have recorded more than 2 million tonnes on Tuesday.

"Happy to share that cumulative coal supplies to thermal power plants from all sources including Coal India Limited recorded more than 2 million tonnes yesterday. We are increasing coal dispatch to power plants further to ensure sufficient coal stocks at power plants," tweeted Joshi. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Coal on Tuesday launched the auction process of 40 new coal mines in which 21 new mines are under the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act 2015 and 19 are under the Tranche three of Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act 1957.

In an official statement, the ministry had stated that the step has been taken following the successful auction of 28 coal mines in the first two tranches and there shall be a total of 88 coal mines on offer at present. "Total geological resources of about 55 billion tonnes of coal are on offer from these 88 mines, of which 57 are fully explored mines and 31 are partially explored mines. There are four coking coal mines on offer," the statement from the Ministry of Coal said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
4
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021