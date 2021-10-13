Left Menu

Punjab National Bank reduces gold loan rates amid festive season

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has slashed interests rates on loans against gold jewellery and Sovereign Gold Bond by 145 basis points as a part of a new range of deals and offers for its customers during the festive season.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 18:18 IST
Punjab National Bank reduces gold loan rates amid festive season
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has slashed interests rates on loans against gold jewellery and Sovereign Gold Bond by 145 basis points as a part of a new range of deals and offers for its customers during the festive season.

The bank in a statement said it will now offer loans against Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) at 7.20 per cent and loans against gold jewellery at 7.30 per cent.Additionally, PNB has slashed the home loan rate, which now starts from 6.60 per cent, while customers can avail car loans starting from 7.15 per cent and personal loans from 8.95 per cent, one of the lowest in the industry. PNB is also offering a full waiver of service charges/processing fees on the loans against gold jewellery and SGB, similar to home loans and vehicle loans announced recently, the release stated. The bank has also slashed the margin on home loans. Hence, home loan seekers can now avail of loans up to 80 per cent of the property's value without any upper ceiling on the loan amount. With the reduction in the interest rate and zero processing fee, funds are available at a very competitive rate on a range of retail loan products offered by PNB during this season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
4
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021