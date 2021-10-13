Russia's Putin says Shell court order raises volatility risks
A court ruling ordering Royal Dutch Shell to cut emissions raises risks of volatility on global markets, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
A Dutch court in May ordered Shell to drastically deepen planned greenhouse gas emission cuts, in a landmark ruling that could trigger legal action against energy companies around the world.
