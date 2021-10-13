UAE non-oil foreign trade up 27% in first half of 2021 - state news agency
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 13-10-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 19:02 IST
The United Arab Emirates said that non-oil foreign trade rose by 27% in the first half of 2021 to 900 billion dirhams ($245 billion), state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.
National non-oil exports rose 44% during the first half of the year, with gold exports up 48% year-on-year to more than 70 billion dirhams. ($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)
