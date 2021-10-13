Putin calls for constructive talks on arms control with U.S.
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-10-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 19:09 IST
- Country:
- Russia
President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia was ready for constructive talks on arms control with the United States and that Moscow was not threatening any other countries with its advanced weapons.
Putin made the comments at an energy conference in Moscow.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Putin
- Russia
- Moscow
- United States
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Putin to end COVID-19 self-isolation period with Erdogan talks - Kremlin
Putin, Erdogan sit down for talks on war-torn Syria
Putin says Turkey safe from gas crisis thanks to TurkStream pipeline
Russia's Putin and Turkey's Erdogan hold Syria, defence talks
World News Roundup: Russia's Putin and Turkey's Erdogan hold Syria, defence talks; In triumph for Japan's establishment, Kishida becomes ruling-party head and more