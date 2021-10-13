Left Menu

Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Goa tomorrow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Goa on October 14 to lay the foundation stone for National Forensic Science University.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 19:17 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Goa on October 14 to lay the foundation stone for National Forensic Science University. As per the release, "During his visit to Goa, the Union Home Minister will perform 'Bhumipujan and Shilanyas' for National Forensic Science University and will also address a public meeting at Dharbandora. He will also inaugurate the Transit Campus for NFSU at Curti Ponda. He will also attend a meeting at Taleigao Community Hall."

He will be accompanied by Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Union Home Secretary, Punyasalila Srivastava, Additional Secretary MHA, Saketkumar, and other officials. On October 15, Amit Shah will attend a meeting with the state government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

