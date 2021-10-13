Left Menu

Motor racing-Williams F1 team sets 2030 climate positive target

13-10-2021
The Williams Formula One team have pledged to be climate positive by 2030 and be the "pace-setter for sustainability in global motorsport" as part of a new strategy revealed on Wednesday.

The British-based former champions said they had also become the first F1 team to sign the U.N. Sports for Climate Action Framework. Climate positive means going beyond achieving net-zero carbon emissions by removing additional carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Formula One aims to achieve a net zero-carbon footprint by 2030, with 100% sustainable fuels introduced long before then, as it addresses questions about its relevance in a world increasingly focused on clean energy and climate change. Champions Mercedes say they have already achieved a net zero carbon footprint.

"We have taken time to thoroughly analyse our entire operation and develop a comprehensive purpose-driven sustainability strategy to accelerate our sustainable transformation," said Williams chief executive Jost Capito. "So today we are making the commitment to be climate positive by 2030 and we will be using our knowledge to nurture and develop advanced technology to meet this goal."

Capito said Formula One had the power to inspire millions of people around the world and was the pinnacle of many advanced technologies. Britain is hosting the COP26 U.N. climate change conference in Glasgow next month. The summit is billed as the last big chance for leaders to announce firm targets to cut climate-warming industrial emissions this decade.

Williams, who use Mercedes engines, listed five key pillars of its sustainability strategy. They included reducing carbon emissions from travel, with the sport planning a record 23 races around the world next year and possibly more in years to come, and energy consumption at the factory.

The team will also seek to create their own energy and develop carbon capture technologies.

